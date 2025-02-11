Kolkata, February 11: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, February 11, will be announced shortly. The results of all eight rounds or bazis of Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, can be checked at websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also check Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat winning numbers by viewing the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 11 below. Lottery enthusiasts who are taking part in the speculative Kolkata Fatafat lottery game must note that the results are declared after each round or bazi is completed.

Kolkata FF is played on similar lines to Satta Matka games. The fast-paced Kolkata FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the speculative lottery game requires participants to be present in the city of joy to take part in the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery. From purchasing tickets to placing bets, lottery players look forward to winning varying prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 11, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 890 7

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The eight rounds, which are also called bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The results of the Kolkata FF lottery game are declared every 90 minutes, with the first-round results out by 10 AM and the last-round results by 8:30 PM. Organised by civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires Kolkata FF players to choose numbers and place bets while they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is played from Monday to Sunday. Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Assam State Lottery are some of the popular lottery games played across the country. Although lotteries are growing in popularity, we at LatestLY urge people to exercise caution as the games involve financial risks and could lead to legal and monetary consequences.

