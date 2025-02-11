Mumbai, February 11: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, February 11, after each Teer games are completed. Lottery players can check the Shillong Teer Result and its winning numbers on the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Khanapara and Ladrymbai etc., will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 are over. Participants taking part in the Shillong Teer games can also scroll below to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 11, 2025.

The eight Teer games played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, draw people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas. These games include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Did you know the Teer games are played at Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya? Shillong Teer Results Today, February 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Announced at different times of the day, the Shillong Teer Results can be checked on the above-mentioned websites. Participants can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for February 11 2024" option or download the detailed PDF file to know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of Teer games. Lottery enthusiasts can also find the Shillong Teer Result of all eight games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart here at LatestLY, which will be updated as and when the results are out. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 44

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the traditional archery-based Shillong Teer lottery game involves participants placing bets on numbers between 0 and 99 as local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Of all the arrows, the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target are determined to be winning numbers. Legal and regulated by the state government, Shilling Teer games help local archers sharpen their archery skills while offering lottery players an opportunity to win varying prizes. Jowai and Ladrymbai, both located in Meghalaya, are known to be epicentres of Teer games.

