Mumbai, March 1: The Bodoland Lottery Result of today, Saturday, March 1, 2025, will be declared online throughout the day. The winners list with ticket numbers is available online at the official website bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and find the winners list of Saturday's lucky draw. The Bodoland Lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is one of the popular lotteries played in the state of Assam.
The popular lotteries played in Bodoland or the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous region in Assam, include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. If you're looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result for Saturday, March 1, you can click here to view today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, along with the list of winners and their respective ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.
When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)
If you participate in lotteries, it's important to know that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, lotteries are permitted in at least 13 states, with some being run by state governments. Keep in mind that winning the lottery is purely a matter of chance, and there is no surefire way to win. LatestLY advises readers not to depend on lottery winnings for financial security.
