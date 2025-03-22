Mumbai, March 22: The Bodoland Lottery results are set to be announced today, March 22, 2025, bringing excitement for lottery enthusiasts across Assam. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is eagerly awaited by participants. The lucky draw takes place three times a day, and the winners’ list will be available online. Those who have purchased tickets can check their results to see if they have struck luck. Stay tuned as the results will be released at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website.

Participants looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF can access the complete list of winners with ticket numbers online. The official website, bodolotteries.com, provides direct access to the results, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. To check the latest results, click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Saturday, March 22, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular state-run lotteries in Assam, attracting thousands of players daily. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared online every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The winners' list, along with ticket numbers, is published on the official website bodolotteries.com, where participants can easily check their results. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is also made available for download, ensuring players can easily verify their tickets. To avoid misleading websites, participants should rely on the official portal for accurate results.

In India, lotteries are legally conducted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim, with each state operating its own lottery schemes. Some of the most popular state-run lotteries include Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, West Bengal Lottery, and Bodoland Lottery, among others. These lotteries attract thousands of participants daily, offering multiple draws and prize categories. However, LatestLY advises players to participate responsibly, keeping in mind that lotteries are a form of gambling and should be approached with caution.

