Mumbai, March 22: Polo Stadium in Shillong is set to witness another round of the traditional archery-based lottery as the Shillong Teer Results for March 22, 2025, are announced today. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is a unique game where winning numbers are determined based on arrows hitting the target. Participants can check the Shillong Teer result for today’s Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai online. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart will be available on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Stay tuned as the results will be declared in two rounds, starting at 10:30 AM. For those unfamiliar, Shillong Teer is a legalised archery lottery played daily in Meghalaya, where bettors pick numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The game is conducted in two rounds, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. With thousands participating, excitement runs high as players await the official results. If you're eager to know the winning numbers, result chart, and live updates, here’s everything you need to know. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 22, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results for March 22, 2025, will be announced in two rounds- Round 1 at 10:30 AM and Round 2 shortly after. Participants can check the official Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The result chart displays the final winning numbers based on the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya, primarily at Polo Ground, Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game consists of two rounds, where archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, and results are declared based on the arrow count. This government-regulated lottery draws thousands of players daily, making it a unique blend of sports and betting.

