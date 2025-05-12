Mumbai, May 12: The eagerly awaited Shillong Teer Results of Monday, May 12, 2025, will be announced throughout the day. Announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the Shillong Teer Result Chart includes the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. Participants can check the outcomes for popular Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai online. These are available on websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Participants can check the winning numbers of May 12 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart available below.

The Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery and betting, and is deeply rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage. Thousands of players participate daily, hoping their chosen numbers will match the results. The Shillong Teer Result Chart helps players track past outcomes and refine their strategies. With its unique blend of tradition and thrill, Shillong Teer continues to captivate lottery enthusiasts across India. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 12, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online, and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for May 12, 2025", and one will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 71

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 79

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, LatestLY neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

