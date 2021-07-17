University can open your doors to countless opportunities but this doesn’t mean that student life is easy. If anything, it’s stressful, fast-paced, and sometimes, extremely unnerving. Most people think that the biggest burden a college student must bear has to do with academic pressure. In reality, that’s only part of it.

As every academic year comes to a close, students find themselves packing up, going back home, or venturing out for a vacation with their friends. While this, in itself, isn’t a problem, it certainly entails a few difficulties. For starters, students need to plan for accommodation.

Some live on campus whereas others rent their own apartments. But what happens when they have to leave? Most students don’t have the money to pay for an empty apartment just to avoid losing it the next year. Naturally, they have to move out and take their stuff along with them.

From clothes to books, an entire room’s worth of things can easily fill plenty of boxes. Taking this back home or on vacation just to carry it all back is nearly impossible and downright impractical. If someone does manage to pull this off somehow, they risk the safety of their items. As a student, losing your things is the worst nightmare.

Verily, the right storage solution for students can be a lifesaver. Of course, it won't be free and you will have to pay the rent, but it will allow a considerable degree of convenience. Plus, you won’t need to pay for an empty apartment and no matter what time of the year it is, you'll be able to travel freely without worrying about your stuff.

Needless to say, there is a myriad of storage options in London and you can choose the one that suits you best. You must simply run a search on Google and sift through the relevant options. For instance, if you type ‘ storage units near me prices ’, you’ll turn up a long list of companies close to your current area.

However, making the right selection is incredibly important. You’re a student on a budget which is why you need maximum value for your money. Studying in London is a hefty expense, as is, but with a cheap storage solution for students, you can actually save up!

You’re probably wondering how that’s even possible considering the rent you’ll have to pay every month. Well, look at it this way. All the money you spend taking your things from one place to another, or worse, keeping an empty apartment on hold, will be used for the rent instead.

In retrospect, you won’t even have to pay that much. That is because various companies give student discounts and also, storage rent is nowhere near as expensive as apartment rent!

So, if you’ve decided to invest in a storage outlet, it’s time you start preparing for the move-out. There are a lot of considerations you must make in order to understand the scope of your storage needs.

Here’s how you can navigate your way through cheap storage solutions for students

How many things do you need to clear out, and what are they?

If you lead a minimalistic life, you probably don’t have much to stow away. This is great because that means you can even pay for a shared unit to save on costs. However, even if you do have quite a lot of stuff, don’t just pack everything.

Over time, students tend to accumulate things they don’t typically use. This could be anything from last year's semester books and T-shirts to shoes and décor pieces.

So, before you move out, make a list of everything you pack and donate the items that have been gathering dust in the corner of your dorm. This way, you won’t have to get a bigger unit, and hence, the monthly rent would also be lower.

Share the unit with someone else

If you and your friend are moving out at the same time, why not split a unit? This is the most money-savvy way to maximize the benefits of cheap storage solutions for students.

Typically, the smallest storage unit offered by most companies is under $100. So, even if it is that much, you’ll only have to pay half the amount. Regardless, you should know that some of the best storage outlets don’t give access to two people for one unit. So, either you or your friend would have to sign as the official owner.

Find a storage company that offers complimentary moving services

The whole point of investing in a storage unit is to save costs but if you’re being forced to hire movers yourself it's not worth it. Remember, you’re not moving home permanently so you don’t need to hire multiple companies.

As a top-rated storage company, STORED offers free collections and doorstep delivery. They have their own vehicles, rest assured, you won’t have to expend any elbow grease yourself.

The service staff will reach your dorm or apartment at the specified time, and take care of everything. Not only will this save money, but time; as you won’t have to drive the boxes to the facility yourself.

Look for discounts

If you want to get the most out of storage solutions for students, keep an eye out for discounts. At STORED, you can get a 15% price cut if you show your student card. Also, if you decide to use their units for longer than 6 months, you’re eligible for long-term storage discounts!

To compare prices, you can check out SSO and figure out which package is most feasible according to your budget.

The Verdict

It’s no secret that storage units are a university student's best friend, especially when they decide to move out or leave the campus temporarily. There are more pros than cons, and the best part is that the hassle is largely minimized. Your goal is to save as much money as possible and to do that you must cut back where you can.

Therefore, choosing the right storage solution can make all the difference. With STORED, you can rest easy knowing that your stuff will be safe. Plus, the prices are incredible, you can track everything in real-time and request returns whenever you want!