New Delhi, September 19: The much-anticipated results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election 2025 will be declared on Friday, marking the culmination of a high-stakes student political contest that witnessed a turnout of over 1.55 lakh voters. The Delhi High Court, ahead of the announcement, has imposed a strict ban on any victory rallies by the winning candidates. The court has directed the Delhi Police, university authorities, and local administration to ensure stringent measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

This year’s DUSU election was held on Thursday, drawing participation from over 2.75 lakh eligible voters across more than 50 colleges affiliated with Delhi University. Voting took place across 52 centres and 195 booths, utilizing 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The overall voter turnout was recorded at 39.45 percent. A total of 21 candidates are contesting for the four key positions in the student union, President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Notably, nine candidates are vying for the President’s post alone, while 12 others are in the race for the remaining positions. DUSU Elections 2025: Delhi University Students To Vote for High-Stakes Polls Today, Voting To Be Conducted in 2 Phases.

The polling was conducted in two phases. The morning phase began at 8:30 a.m. and concluded at 1 p.m., while the evening session was held from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in eight colleges. Although the morning witnessed a slow start, voting picked up momentum later in the day. The elections, however, were marred by allegations of violence and malpractice. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accused incumbent DUSU President and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader Raunak Khatri of being involved in a scuffle at North Campus. DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary Alleges 'Vote Chori', Claims Blue Ink Against ABVP Candidate Aryan Maan's Name on EVMs (Watch Video).

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma alleged that Khatri’s supporters manhandled a female student outside Kirori Mal College, causing her injury. Despite the tensions, both the ABVP and NSUI have claimed they are headed for victory. The ABVP asserted that it is on track to sweep all four union posts, dismissing NSUI’s allegations as baseless and indicative of political panic. Security has been heightened across university campuses to ensure law and order during and after the result announcement.

