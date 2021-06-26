Making your name in the fashion industry might sound easy but it is even harder than it looks. The chance to work with some of the top models is rarely gained by any fashion photographer. But few lucky and talented photographers get the chance to capture them in their cameras.

Photographer Kevin Caicedo Mosquera has been turning heads ever since the young star has started clicking classy and amazing fashion photos of some sensational models. Now there is a new buzz around about the fashion photographer. The fashionista might soon be seen with some of the prominent of the industries for his upcoming photoshoots.

“Yes, there are plans but it is not yet confirmed. Once things get finalized, I would make the official announcement for the same”, said Kevin. Our sources tell us that the fashion photographer is starting his new photoshoot soon. The fashion photographer has mainly worked with social star and model Valery Altamar. The new venture of the photographer would surely open opportunities for him. It is not simply good news for him but also his fans who always look forward to his new photos. There would be interesting to see who the new model or models are venturing with Kevin.

Photographer Kevin Caicedo Mosquera is one famous name in the fashion world. With sheer dedication and determination, the photographer has come this far. He worked with some of the top brands for their advertising and marketing issues. Kevin aims at building the biggest and finest photography school for people of all classes.