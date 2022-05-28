Mumbai, May 28: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 33 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are for the post of CMO and 12 for GDMO.

Candidates can check the official notification and apply on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 1. Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 800 Head Constable Posts Before June 16.

How To Apply for CGPSC recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for the desired post on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on psc.cg.gov.in.

Educational Qualification for CGPSC recruitment 2022:

Cadidate must have a Master’s degree in medicine and registration under the medical council.

Age Limit for CGPSC recruitment 2022:

25 years to 35 years.

Candidates must note that the selection will be based on merit. Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission regularly for information and updates.

