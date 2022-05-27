The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India has released the notification for application of recruitment of Head Constables (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Interested candidates can apply till June 16 on the official website SSC: ssc.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 835 vacant posts, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates.

