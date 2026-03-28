Mumbai, March 28: Bank customers across India should prepare for a coordinated pause in physical branch operations as Saturday, March 28, is a scheduled bank holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, this closure is due to the date falling on the fourth Saturday of the month. Under current regulations, all public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, alongside every Sunday. With March 29 also being a Sunday, the closure creates a nationwide two-day banking break.

The 'Fourth Saturday' Bank Closure Rule

Since September 2015, the RBI has mandated a uniform weekend policy for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks - including public, private, foreign, cooperative, and regional rural banks. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

While banks remain fully operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of any given month, they observe a full holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. As March 28 is the fourth Saturday of March 2026, physical branch services such as cheque clearances, demand draft issuances, and in-person account updates will be suspended across all states.

Continuity of Digital and ATM Services on March 28

Despite the closure of physical counters, the RBI ensures that the country's digital payment infrastructure remains fully functional. Customers can continue to manage their finances through the following channels:

UPI and Mobile Banking: Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and official bank apps will operate 24/7 for instant fund transfers and bill payments.

Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and official bank apps will operate 24/7 for instant fund transfers and bill payments. Online Transfers: NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services will remain available for digital transactions throughout the weekend.

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services will remain available for digital transactions throughout the weekend. ATM Networks: Cash withdrawal and deposit machines will continue to be serviced to ensure liquidity for the public.

A Cluster of Bank Holidays in March 2026

The March 28 holiday concludes a week of significant banking interruptions in various regions. Many states observed closures on March 26 and March 27 due to Shree Ram Navami and Chaite Dasain festivities. Furthermore, as the financial year-end (March 31) approaches, customers are advised that while March 31 (Mahavir Jayanti) is a gazetted holiday, the RBI typically directs "agency banks" handling government business to remain open on that day to facilitate year-end tax accounting. However, for general public transactions, Monday, March 30, will be the last standard working day of the 2025–26 financial year. Stock Market Holidays April 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

With the financial year-end surge expected, Monday, March 30, is likely to see high footfall at bank branches. Financial experts recommend using digital alternatives for routine tasks this weekend to avoid the anticipated Monday rush and to ensure all tax-saving investments are completed before the April 1 reset.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).