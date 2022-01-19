Another Bollywood star has tested positive for Covid. Fardeen Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he has contracted the virus. he further revealed that he was asymptomatic and urged people to get tested if they have any doubts. He asked everyone to stay safe with a warning that the virus is now spreading to kids as well.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating. 🙏🙏 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) January 19, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2022 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).