Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, best known for helming the films Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singh Is Kinng, and Ready, is all set to direct the sequel to his 2005 hit No Entry, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. No Entry 2 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects in Bollywood, and the past few months have seen significant progress in finalising the film's lead cast. It was initially reported that Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor had been finalised as the male leads. However, producer Boney Kapoor has now confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from No Entry 2. ‘No Entry 2’: Has Diljit Dosanjh Exited Sequel Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor? Here’s What We Know!.

Boney Kapoor Confirms Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘No Entry 2’ Exit

Speaking to NDTV, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh is no longer part of No Entry 2. The producer also shared that the decision was purely due to scheduling conflicts, and both parties parted ways on good terms. He said, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together."

The dates could not match due to Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13. Reportedly, the actor-singer's tour schedule was becoming a challenge for the No Entry 2 team.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Boney Kapoor Explains Why the Original Cast Wasn’t Reprised in ’No Entry 2

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Boney Kapoor opened up about the challenge of casting the original cast of No Entry in the upcoming sequel. Admitting that he will miss the OG trio (Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan), Boney Kapoor said, "We've changed the whole star cast. Ye humara loss hai ki we could not retain the whole star cast. We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them. Now, we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. At the same time, well miss Salman, Anil, and Fardeen because they were the original three boys." ‘Hera Pheri 3′ ’No Entry 2′, ’Munna Bhai 3’ and More – 9 Long-in-Making Bollywood Sequels That Feel Cursed From Day One!.

Boney Kapoor Opens Up About ‘No Entry 2’ Cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

About ‘No Entry’

No Entry, directed by Anees Bazme,e was one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 2005. Apart from Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, the comedy film als featured Bipasha basu, Celina Jaitley, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2025 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).