Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who last impressed audiences with his strong performance in Dhadak 2, has reportedly been roped in to play legendary filmmaker V Shantaram in an upcoming biopic. The movie, said to be bankrolled by the director's son Kiran Shantaram, will chronicle the six-decade-long journey of the filmmaker, who gave hits like Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, and Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani.

Siddhant Chaturvedi To Play V Shantaram in His Upcoming Film?

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "V Shataram's contribution to the Indian film industry is immense and with this film, the younger generation will leran about it. Chitrapati V Shantaram will thrwo light on how this man, born in abject poverty in Kolhapur, learned filmmaking under Baburao Painter in Pune and then left an unforgettable mark in the Hindi film industry like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje. Do Aankhen Barah Haath, etc."

Film To Go on Floors in Next Couple of Months

The source added that the "team is quite kicked about this project and leaving no stone unturned to bring V Shantaram's legacy alive on the big screen. Siddhant has already done a photoshoot for a look test, and the resemblance is striking. The film will go on floors in the next couple of months."

3 Female Actors in V Shantaram Biopic

The source further revealed that V Shantaram had three wives, so three actress' will be cast to play the filmmaker's wives in the upcoming biopic. He was married thrice: first to Vimla, then to actress Jayashree and finally to Sandhya. The source added that, "It's a story that deserves to be told with sincerity and scale."

The report also revealed that Fardeen Khan has been roped in for the project in an important role.

