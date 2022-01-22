Indian Army is inviting applications for the Short Service Commission (SSC) course. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the registration process for the same began on January 19, while the last date for applying for the registered post is till 17 February. OPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 800 Assistant Section Officer, 123 Assistant Agriculture Officer Posts on opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here.

Eligibility criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Applicants should have a minimum of 55 percent aggregate marks in Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree.

Applicants should be eligible for registration as advocates with the Bar Council of India/State. Also, the applicants should be from a college/ university recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Age Limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

The age limit should be between 21 to 27 years of age.

How to Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Search and click on ‘Officer Entry Application/Login’ link

Register

After registering, click on ‘Apply Online’

‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ page will appear on screen

Find 'Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course'

Enter details carefully and apply

The shortlisted applicants will undergo SSB at selection centres. Those who clear SSB stage 1 will go to SSB stage 2. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks scored in the SSB interview. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army regularly for more information.

