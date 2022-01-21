The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Interested candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The last day to submit applications for ASO posts is February 25. Meanwhile, eligible candidates will be able to apply for the AAO vacancies from January 28, while March 7 is the last date for the submission of registered applications for AAO posts. OPSC has notified a total of 123 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer and 800 posts of Assistant Section Officer. BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator, Supervisor Posts on becil.com, Check Details Here.

Steps to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on the ‘New User’ tab against “Click on ‘New User’ tab against “Assistant Section Officer” or "Assistant Agriculture Officer" (Whichever You Want to Apply)

Register after reading instructions carefully

Login to the portal and fill up the application form

Upload required documents

pay the application fee

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Age Limit for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must be of age 21-32 years as of January 1, 2021, for ASO post, while candidate must be of the age of 21-38 years as of January 1, 2021, for AAO Post. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and must have basic computer knowledge.

Application Fee for OPSC Recruitment 2022:

The candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (MCQs) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical). The interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC for regular updates.

