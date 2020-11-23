If you are travelling by train amid the novel coronavirus pandemic it is difficult to look for reservation charts at the railway stations. But wait! We are here to help you. Now, you can check the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) live train status or the running train status online and spot your train online at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

You can also find other details such as scheduled arrival status, actual arrival status, delay arrival status, scheduled departure status, expected platform no, etc. IRCTC Partners With Amazon For Train Ticket Booking; Here's How to Book Train Tickets Online On Amazon Website and Android App.

How To Check the Current IRCTC or Indian Railways Train Live Status

Go to the website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes. Enter your train number or name and click on 'find' Enter your journey station and date The list will show you train's live status It will also show you scheduled arrival It will also tell you the scheduled departure time.

Another important feature is that you check the last update i.e the last railway station train crossed. If you are a frequent traveller then you can also download the NTES Mobile application for Android's Playstore and iOS' App Store.

