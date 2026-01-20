The Ministry of Railways has introduced a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne using digital payment modes (Photo Credits: X/@drmjabalpur)

New Delhi, January 20: In a major step toward digital consolidation, Indian Railways has officially launched RailOne, a "super app" designed to replace the fragmented ecosystem of multiple train-related applications. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), RailOne integrates reserved ticketing, unreserved bookings, live tracking, and meal services into a single platform. As of January 2026, the app has become the primary digital touchpoint for millions of commuters, with the government announcing that older platforms like the UTS mobile app will be phased out by March 2026 to make way for this unified system. Notably, the RailOne app is currently trending on social media due to a major policy shift and a lucrative new incentive rollout by Indian Railways that took effect this week.

Here is why the app is dominating the digital conversation on January 20, 2026:

Launch of the Three Per Cent 'Digital Discount'

The primary reason for the trend is a new promotional offer that started on January 14. For the first time, Indian Railways is offering a direct three per cent discount on unreserved (general) tickets booked via RailOne using any digital payment method (UPI, Debit/Credit cards, or Net Banking). Previously, rewards were limited to "cashback" in the internal R-Wallet, but this direct fare reduction has gone viral among daily commuters looking to save on travel costs. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Witnessing Steady Progress With Installation of Overhead Electrification Masts, Says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

The 'UTS Sunset' Announcement

The app is also trending due to "deadline anxiety". Indian Railways recently confirmed that the veteran UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app will be permanently discontinued on March 1. Social media is flooded with tutorials and discussions as millions of local train passengers in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata scramble to migrate their active season passes and wallet balances to RailOne before the cutoff.

Mixed Reviews About RailOne App

While the "Super App" concept is being praised, it is also trending due to user frustration. Many travellers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to report glitches during high-traffic windows, particularly for Tatkal bookings.

The "Verification" Hurdle: A new requirement for Aadhaar/DigiLocker verification to book Tatkal tickets has sparked debate, with some users praising the security and others complaining about OTP delays.

Server Load: Reports of the app buffering during the 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM Tatkal windows have led to trending hashtags like #RailOneGlitch

Viral 'Transfer Ticket' Feature

A specific feature called "Transfer Ticket" is being widely shared. It allows users to move their existing monthly or quarterly season passes from the old UTS app to RailOne with a single click. Influencers and tech bloggers are actively posting "How-To" guides for this transition, contributing to the app's high search volume.

Key Features and Capabilities of RailOne App

RailOne is designed to be a comprehensive travel companion, eliminating the need for users to switch between apps like IRCTC Rail Connect, NTES, and Rail Madad. Key functionalities include:

Unified Ticketing: Users can book Reserved, Unreserved, and Platform tickets from a single interface. The app also supports the renewal of suburban season passes.

Real-Time Tracking: Integration with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) allows for live train status updates, including delays and expected arrival times.

Coach Position Finder: A dedicated tool helps passengers locate their specific coach on the platform before the train arrives.

E-Catering: Passengers can order meals from partner vendors directly to their seats using their PNR number.

Grievance Redressal: The Rail Madad feature is built in, allowing users to file complaints or request medical and security assistance in real-time. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch: Indian Railways Changes Platforms for 30 Trains at Malda Town.

Incentives for Early Adoption

To encourage the shift from older apps, the Ministry of Railways has introduced a three per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne using digital payment modes. This promotional offer is active from January 14 to July 14. Additionally, users who utilise the integrated R-Wallet continue to receive a three per cent cashback on their recharges, providing a double incentive for frequent commuters.

