New Delhi, July 28: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and State Bank of India (SBI) cobranded RuPay Credit Card. The Railway Minister said that the launch of IRCTC SBI Rupay Credit Card is in line with PM Narendra Modi's self-reliant India campaign and will usher in safe transaction environment and will bring multiple benefits to its users.

The card will offer a reward to frequent railway travellers, besides transaction fee waivers. The cardholders will receive up to 10 percent value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at IRCTC website. Indian Railways to Launch Airport-Like Contactless Ticketing System With QR Code, Says Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav.

Key Benefits on IRCTC SBI Rupay Credit Card:

Upto 10% value back on AC tickets purchased at irctc.co.in .

. 350 activation bonus reward points

Benefits on travel, retail, dining and entertainment

1 percent transaction fee waiver on booking made through IRCTC website

Equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology enabling customers to ‘Tap and Pay’

Redemption of reward points on IRCTC website for free tickets

The card will also provide 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver

Discounts won e-commerce sites like Big Basket, Ajio, OXXY, food for travel.in, etc.

At the launch, Piyush Goyal said, "We are strongly committed in making Railways ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in all the fields with ‘Make In India’ initiatives as envisaged by PM. The IRCTC SBI co-branded card working on RuPay Platform is one of the many “Make In India” activities undertaken by the Railways."

Piyush Goyal Tweet:

Launched IRCTC & SBI cobranded RuPay Credit Card, in line with PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Digital India’ & ‘Make In India’. This card will usher in safe transaction environment & bring in a slew of benefits to its users.https://t.co/ndhUkSr2bg pic.twitter.com/Iur18YhgB5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 28, 2020

Moreover, the card will also offer benefits to online shoppers. The IRCTC SBI RuPay card will provide offers such as 20 discount on medicines, Re 1 for one month Hangama Music, Rs 250 off on Me N Moms, 10 percent fee waiver on any UpGrad course, etc.

