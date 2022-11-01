Mumbai, November 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to various posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022 can do so by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The application process for the same began today, November 1.

The last date to submit the application form is November 30. The JKPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 22 vacancies of Assistant Director I, Scientific Assistant, Soil Conservation Assistant, and Photo Interpreter. Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022: DElEd Entrance Exam Result Declared at panjiyakpredeled.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Steps To Apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Click on Jobs/Online Application under the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, the maximum age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years. Meanwhile, for RBA, SA, PSP, EWS, ALC/IB candidates, the maximum age is 43 years. UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online at lmrcl.com.

In order to apply for the JKPSC recruitment 2022, candidates from OM category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. On the other hand, the application fee for candidates from the reserved category is Rs 500.

