New Delhi, July 10: The Delhi Police has arrested an army constable, his girlfriend, and an accomplice of his for allegedly running an opium racket, ferrying consignments from Manipur to Rajasthan, an officer said on Thursday. The constable had taken leave to carry out his smuggling activities, he said. He, along with his girlfriend and another accomplice, was travelling in a car that was stopped near Kalindi Kunj. A thorough search led to the recovery of 18 packets of opium concealed beneath the floor of the vehicle, the officer said.

"The modus operandi involved using personal leave periods to travel under the radar and move narcotics discreetly. The car was specially modified to create hidden compartments beneath the flooring," the officer said. Police also seized an army-issued licensed pistol found stashed beneath the floor, he said. The three were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Arms Act.