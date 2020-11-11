As per reports, Johnny Walker was the first actor who got a movie on his name, the first actor to have a secretary or manager, the first actor to take Sundays off, and many more. Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi was given the name Johnny Walker by Gurudutt who was highly impressed by his drunk acting. Walker used to work as a bus conductor for BEST and entertain the passengers in the hope that one day he will be spotted by someone from the industry. Apparently, Balraj Sahni did and the rest is history.

Walker's restrained, non-over-the-top comedy was far removed from the crass comedy we have grown up with it. His knack was he used to weave what's happening around him as a part of the skit. He has also been part of some of the quirkiest and memorable songs that we still hum. On his birthday, let's rewind to the black and white age of Walker's songs.

Ae dil hai mushkil - CID

A musical commentary on life in Mumbai and its hardships, this melodious Mohd. Rafi track is a perfect depiction of life in a metro. Walker's expression makes you quite interested in the visuals and so does Kumkum.

Jaane kaha mera jigar gaya ji (Mr and Mrs 55)

Flirting in the office during lunch....quite impressive we must say. A sweetly romantic Walker ably guided by one of the most spectacular beauties with arresting big eyes Yasmin trying to avoid his advances.

Sar jo tera chakraaye (Pyaasa)

This had turned into an anthem of sorts for all the oil-massage guys you see roaming around in Marine Drive once upon a time. More than the massage, we feel this song used to soothe us down.

Suno suno Miss Chatterjee - Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi

While the situation is a bit problematic here with Walker almost forcibly coaxing Miss Chatterjee, it's his skill of flirting, impressing, and singing songs while matching speed with a Tram gets your attention.

Kal talak hum theek thha - Detective

Two people in love dance merrily! Walker and Indira's chemistry in this eclectic number is quite eye-catchy.

If we have missed any of Johnny Walker's songs, do list it down in the comments section.

