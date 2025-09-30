The entire nation is mourning the untimely demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. He died on September 19 due to a scuba diving incident in Singapore. The "Ya Ali" singer was just 52 at the time of his passing. The singer was in the city to perform at the North East India Festival 2025. Amid the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, the singer's family has requested a proper investigation into the events that led to his final moments. After the completion of his 11th-day rituals, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Gar,g interacted with reporters and said that the singer had no idea about the yacht party. Zubeen Garg Death Case: ‘Ya Ali’ Singer’s Family Files Complaint With Assam CID Against His Manager Sidharth Sarma and North East India Festival Organiser for Negligence.

‘He Was Victim of Negligence, ’ Says Zubeen Garg’s Wife

While speaking to the reporters, Garima Saikia Garg said that she and her family were not given clear answers surrounding his passing. She said, "What actually happened to Zubeen Garg, we don't know. How it happened is still a mystery. We need answers. He was the victim of negligence, that much is certain. But why was a person like him neglected? We want all the answers. I have faith in the investigation."

Zubeen Garg Did Not Mention any Yacht Party to His Wife Garima

Garima said that she last spoke to Zubeen Garg on the phone on September 18. However, he did not mention about any yacht party during their conversation."If he had known, he would have definitely told me. He didn't know about the yacht party. I hope the investigation will look into this and provide us answers." She also stated that the singer had a medical condition and was taking medicines for seizures. She said, "He took only one medicine. I gave the medicines to him, and his manager also knew it. He had seizure attacks and had to take the medicine on time."

Negligence Allegations

Garima also questioned why the people who were with him on the yacht tried to stop Zubeen from entering the water despite knowing about his condition. "Why did they not lift him from the water when they knew he was not in a condition to swim? They could have done so. It was very easy to distract him," she said.

Zubeen Garg’s Wife Criticises North East India Festival Organisers

Garima criticised Shyakanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of North East India Festival 2025, for the arrangements. She said, "I have nothing personal to say against him, but he certainly had a responsibility. Zubeen had gone there to attend a festival organised by him. He called Zubeen his friend, but I cannot understand how he could take an artiste like him without providing medical assistance, security or proper arrangements for his stay and food. He did nothing forZubeen," she alleged. Zubeen Garg Tribute: Gauhati University to Install Statue and Feature His Songs at Youth Festival.

On September 24, the Assam government constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DGP Munna Prasad Gupta to probe the circumstances that led to Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

