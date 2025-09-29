The untimely death of Assamese singer and culture icon Zubeen Garg has left the whole country in shock. The "Ya Ali" singer died due to a seizure attack on September 19 in Singapore while scuba diving. Zubeen was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. Now, the family of the renowned singer has lodged a complaint with the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID). It was filed by Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, his sister-in-la, Pamie Barthakur, and his uncle, Manoj Barthakur. Zubeen Garg Tribute: Gauhati University to Install Statue and Feature His Songs at Youth Festival.

Zubeen Garg’s Family Demands Thorough Probe Into Circumstances of His Death

The family members of Zubeen Garg accused his manager, Sidharth Sarma, and the North East India Festival organiser, Syamkanu Mahanta, of negligence in their complaint. The complaint also names all those who were a part of the trip to Singapore, including the Assamese community members who had invited Zubeen Garg to a yacht party. The family has requested a thorough investigation into the matter, according to PTI.

The Assam CID has accepted their complaint and will now initiate an inquiry based on their request for transparency.

Sidharth Sarma and Syamkanu Mahanta Summoned

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg's death has summoned Sidharth Sarma and Syamkanu Mahanta to join the investigation by October 6, 2025. Summons were also sent to a dozen other individuals who were with the singer on the yacht. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have given them till October 6. The summons were served through the Indian embassy in Singapore." Zubeen Garg Death: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Pays Tribute to Assam’s Cultural Icon; Says, ‘His Music and Legacy Touched Millions’ (View Post).

Zubeen Garg's last rites were held at Kamarkuchi village, located on the outskirts of the state capital, Guwahati, on September 23. His final procession was attended by lakhs of mourners. The Assamese music legend was cremated with full state honours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

