Kolkata, December 16: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of December 16, 2024, is being declared today, adding excitement to the daily lottery tradition. Kolkata Fatafat FF, a popular lottery game, is held every day with eight rounds, offering multiple chances to win. Players eagerly anticipate the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result, as the dynamic nature of the game keeps them engaged. This daily lottery runs from Monday to Sunday, featuring eight rounds or "Bazis" held throughout the day.

The winning numbers for all rounds are now available on official platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, providing a quick and easy way for participants to check their numbers. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart can be found on these websites for those looking to stay updated on the latest outcomes. Don’t miss out on your chance to see if you’re one of today’s lucky winners! Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 16, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 248 - - - 4 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).