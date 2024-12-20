Kolkata, December 20: With the Kolkata Fatafat game set to begin for the day, the Kolkata FF Result of December 20, 2024, will be declared after the completion of each round. This popular Satta Matka-type lottery game, played exclusively in Kolkata, has captured the attention of locals who eagerly await the results. Players select numbers and place bets with the hope of winning in one of the eight rounds conducted daily. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced every 90 minutes, making it a fast-paced and exciting game for all participants.

The game operates with several rounds, or "Bazis" that span from 10 AM to 8:30 PM, offering a variety of opportunities for players to check the winning numbers. The Kolkata FF Result updates are made available on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in, providing easy access to participants. For those looking to track the results and check the winning numbers, the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart will be updated regularly throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 19, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 20, 2024 1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 237 - - - 2 - - - 5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - - Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is legal in West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted under state law. It operates similarly to Satta Matka, where players select numbers and place bets on eight rounds, known as Bazis, throughout the day. To win, participants must correctly predict the passing record numbers, which are calculated based on previous results. While gambling is banned nationwide, lotteries remain legal in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises caution when participating in lottery games like Kolkata Fatafat. While these games may be legal in certain states, they carry financial risks, including potential losses and legal consequences. It's important for players to understand the rules and odds, and approach such activities responsibly.

