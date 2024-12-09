Kolkata, December 9: Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is a popular form of lottery played in West Bengal's capital city. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, December 9, 2024, will be announced on websites such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. A Satta Matka-style lottery game, the Kolkata FF requires participants to be physically present in the "city of joy" to take part in the speculative game. Results of the Kolkata FF lottery will be published after each round or "bazi" is completed.

Did you know the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF is played on all seven days of the week? The Satta Matka-type game offers lottery players a chance to win varying prizes with minimum investment. Eight rounds or bazis are played in the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery throughout the day, with the results being declared every 90 minutes. Lottery enthusiasts can scroll down to know today's Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart and check the winning numbers of Kolkata FF Result for December 9, 2024. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 9

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 355 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Are Lotteries Legal in India?

Eight games, or "bazis," are played from morning to evening. The speculative lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Primarily played in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery also draws people from nearby areas. Those who take part in the Kolkata FF lottery look forward to winning big prizes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Participants can check the Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Results and its winning numbers by checking the Kolkata Fatafat Chart on the websites mentioned above. While betting and gambling are banned in India, lotteries such as Kolkata FF, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, etc., are legal in 13 states across the country.

