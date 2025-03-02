Kolkata, March 2: Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) result for March 2, 2025, will be declared today, bringing anticipation among lottery enthusiasts. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat result and winning numbers on official websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This popular lottery game, exclusive to Kolkata, follows a Satta Matka-style format where participants place bets on numbers. The game consists of eight rounds, or "Bazis," held throughout the day, with results announced every 90 minutes.

Managed by local authorities, Kolkata Fatafat enjoys a loyal following in West Bengal, one of the 13 states where lotteries are legally permitted. Unlike traditional lotteries, Kolkata FF demands skill and strategy, as players must analyze previous results to make informed bets. Despite nationwide gambling restrictions, lottery games like Kolkata FF, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries continue to thrive. Players eager to check the results can visit the official websites or follow live updates below.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 02, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 268 - - - 6 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. The game is similar to Satta Matka, where players select numbers and place bets, with multiple rounds or 'Bazis' throughout the day. Participants must calculate the passing record numbers to improve their chances of winning, which requires skill and strategy. Aspiring players often turn to YouTube tutorials for guidance on understanding the game's intricacies.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, with each state having its own set of rules and popular lottery games. LatestLY advises participants to exercise caution while engaging in Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) and other lottery games. While legally permitted in West Bengal, these games carry financial risks, and there is no guaranteed method to win.

