Mumbai, February 04: The silver rate in India continued a notable correction on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, with rates easing from recent highs amid broader bullion market volatility and pressure from global cues. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

The domestic silver rate has softened, reflecting subdued demand and profit-booking ahead of industrial and jewellery buying seasons. On a national level, silver was priced around INR 279.90 per gram, equivalent to roughly INR 2,79,900 per kilogram, both showing declines from the previous session as markets consolidated after recent swings. Silver Rate Today, February 03, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today, February 04, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,79,900 Mumbai INR 2,79,900 Chennai INR 2,99,900 Hyderabad INR 2,99,900 Bengaluru INR 2,79,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,79,900 Kolkata INR 2,79,900 Pune INR 2,99,900 Kerala INR 2,99,900 Vadodara INR 2,99,900

Silver Rate Today: Market Context

Silver has experienced sharp volatility in early February. After reaching strong levels in late January, bullion markets have pulled back significantly over the past few sessions, with both retail and futures prices correcting as traders booked profits. Gold Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts point to global price action and currency movement as key drivers of the current trend. Silver, like other precious metals, is influenced by the strength of the US dollar, international demand forecasts for industrial use (especially in electronics and solar energy sectors) and overall risk sentiment among investors. Recent swings in these variables have accentuated price fluctuations.

