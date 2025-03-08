Kolkata, March 8: Lottery players taking part in today, March 8, Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery game are eagerly awaiting to know the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today. The Kolkata FF Result of all eight rounds, also called bazis, will be declared shortly on websites including kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. The results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi will be announced after all rounds are completed. Participants can also scroll below to check Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of March 8, 2025.

Played from Monday to Sunday, the Satta Matka-type game requires players to be physically present in Kolkata to participate in the lottery. The eight bazis of Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, begin with the first round played at around 10 AM, followed by the rest of the bazis. The results of Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat are published every 90 minutes. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of March 8 provided below will be updated regularly by LatestLY as and when the results and winning numbers are out. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 08, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 167 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

While the speculative lottery game is entertaining and thrilling at the same time, it also provides lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win varying prizes with minimum investments. The fast-paced Kolkata FF lottery game requires Kolkata Fatafat participants to place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. The Satta Matka-style lottery game not only tests players' skills and luck but also helps them to adopt new strategies to make accurate predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Did you know Kolkata FF is among several lottery games, such as Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, Shillong Teer games, and Bodoland State lottery, that are played across the country on a daily basis?

