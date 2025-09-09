Kolkata, September 9: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, September 9 (Tuesday) will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery can check the results on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The speculative lottery is played from Monday to Sunday with eight rounds (bazis) taking place each day. Lottery players can check Kolkata FF live winning numbers here or simply scroll below to check the result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game.

A Satta Matka-style lottery game, Kolkata FF requires players to remain present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the lottery game. A total of eight rounds, also called bazis, are played throughout the day, with the results declared after each round (bazi) is completed. Played exclusively in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is also popularly called Fatafat. Stay tuned to check Kolkata FF results and winning numbers provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of September 9 below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 9, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

If you're wondering where and how to check the Kolkata FF Result, then we have got you covered. Head over to online portals kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com to check the results of each round of Kolkata Fatafat. Additionally, lottery players can view the Kolkata FF live winning numbers displayed in the result chart above. The fast-paced Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to select numbers and place bets. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

A total of eight rounds (bazis) are played under the Kolkata FF lottery. The Kolkata Fatafat results are published every 90 minutes, with eight bazis played daily. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is being played today.

