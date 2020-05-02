Lockdown 3.0 in India: Know What Is Allowed and What Is Prohibited in Red, Orange and Green Zones

File image of a shop functioning | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the novel coronavirus lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air, train and road travel for the general public. The schools, malls, theatres, restaurants and bars will also remain shut. However, the government has also given some major relaxations for various economic activities and people's movement. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Trains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

The centre has divided areas into three zones red, green and orange zones based on the coronavirus risk profiling of the districts. The relaxations have been given according to the zones. Here are activities and services which are open and closed during the third phase of lockdown. Which State Has Most And Least Number of Red, Orange, Green Zones? Check State-Wise List With District Names as Coronavirus Lockdown Extends.

PIB Tweet:

Lockdown3.0: What is allowed and what is prohibited, in red, orange and green zones? Here is a simple ready-reckoner for you #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/sxMOTaOXTZ — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 2, 2020

What is Prohibited Throughout the Country?

Travel by road (inter-state), rail and air and metro

Religions, social and political gatherings

Schools, coachings, colleges and other educational and training institutions

Place of large gatherings such as gyms, malls, bars etc.

Movement of people between 7 pm to 7 am for non-essential services.

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

What is Prohibited in Red Zone?

Inside Containment Zones

Every activity except the movement of persons for essential goods and services

OPDs and Medical clinics

Outside Containment Zones

Plying of taxi, rickshaw, buses, barbershops, spas, etc.

All activities which are prohibited throughout the country.

What is Allowed in Red Zone Outside Containment Zones?

In Urban Areas:

Movement of people/vehicles for permitted activities

Industrial establishments in urban areas like SEZs

Manufacturing of essential goods and their supply

Standalone shops, shops in the neighbourhood and residential complexes

E-commerce activities for essential goods

Private offices with 33 percent strength

Operations of homes for senior citizens, children, destitute, etc

Government offices, and emergency, health, sanitation and health services

In Rural Areas:

All industries and construction activities

All shops, except in shopping malls

All agriculture, animal husbandry and plantation activities

All health services

Financial sector including banks, NBFCs, etc

Public utilities, courier and postal services

Print, electronic media

IT, IteS

Warehouses, services by self-employed persons except for barbers

Orange Zone

Not Permitted Activities

Inter and intra-districts plying of buses, except those permitted by MHA

Permitted Activities

All activities permitted in Red Zone (outside containment)

Inter-district movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities

Four-wheelers with 2 passengers

Green Zone

All activities allowed except those prohibited throughout the country

Buses and bus depots can operate with 50 percent capacity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain transmission of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown was extended on April 14 for another 17 days. It was scheduled to end on May 3.