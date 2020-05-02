Lockdown 3.0 in India: Know What Is Allowed and What Is Prohibited in Red, Orange and Green Zones

New Delhi, May 2: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the novel coronavirus lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air, train and road travel for the general public. The schools, malls, theatres, restaurants and bars will also remain shut. However, the government has also given some major relaxations for various economic activities and people's movement. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 17: Flights, Trains, Inter-State Road Travel Remains Shut; Know What is Open And Shut, Allowed And Disallowed in Red, Orange And Green Zones.
The centre has divided areas into three zones red, green and orange zones based on the coronavirus risk profiling of the districts. The relaxations have been given according to the zones. Here are activities and services which are open and closed during the third phase of lockdown. Which State Has Most And Least Number of Red, Orange, Green Zones? Check State-Wise List With District Names as Coronavirus Lockdown Extends.
What is Prohibited Throughout the Country?
- Travel by road (inter-state), rail and air and metro
- Religions, social and political gatherings
- Schools, coachings, colleges and other educational and training institutions
- Place of large gatherings such as gyms, malls, bars etc.
- Movement of people between 7 pm to 7 am for non-essential services.
- Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants
What is Prohibited in Red Zone?
Inside Containment Zones
- Every activity except the movement of persons for essential goods and services
- OPDs and Medical clinics
Outside Containment Zones
- Plying of taxi, rickshaw, buses, barbershops, spas, etc.
- All activities which are prohibited throughout the country.
What is Allowed in Red Zone Outside Containment Zones?
In Urban Areas:
- Movement of people/vehicles for permitted activities
- Industrial establishments in urban areas like SEZs
- Manufacturing of essential goods and their supply
- Standalone shops, shops in the neighbourhood and residential complexes
- E-commerce activities for essential goods
- Private offices with 33 percent strength
- Operations of homes for senior citizens, children, destitute, etc
- Government offices, and emergency, health, sanitation and health services
In Rural Areas:
All industries and construction activities
All shops, except in shopping malls
All agriculture, animal husbandry and plantation activities
All health services
Financial sector including banks, NBFCs, etc
Public utilities, courier and postal services
Print, electronic media
IT, IteS
Warehouses, services by self-employed persons except for barbers
Orange Zone
Not Permitted Activities
- Inter and intra-districts plying of buses, except those permitted by MHA
Permitted Activities
- All activities permitted in Red Zone (outside containment)
- Inter-district movement of people and vehicles for permitted activities
- Four-wheelers with 2 passengers
Green Zone
- All activities allowed except those prohibited throughout the country
- Buses and bus depots can operate with 50 percent capacity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain transmission of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown was extended on April 14 for another 17 days. It was scheduled to end on May 3.