Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 25, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

New Delhi, February 25: The lottery results from Lotter Sambad for February 25 will be released today. The results for the state of Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal will be available on lottery sambad's Official website lotterysambadresult.in. People who are eagerly waiting can check draw online at lotterysambadresult.in. Kerala lottery results will also be out today. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Lottery Sambad draws are declared three times a day i.e. 11:55 am for Sikkim state lottery, 4 pm for West Bengal state lottery and 8 pm for Nagaland. The draw for Tuesday (February 25) is called "Dear Admire Morning" in Sikkim. In West Bengal, the result is known as "Dear Banglalakshmi Torsha". The draw for Nagaland lottery is known "Dear Parrot Evening".

The Kerala lottery result for February 18 can be clicking HERE or by visiting keralalotteriesresults.in. The Sambad lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. The winner of Sikkim Lottery takes away Rs 1 crore prize money. The lucky draw winner for Nagaland gets a whopping Rs 1 crore. Similarly, the West Bengal lottery winner gets prize money of Rs 50 lakh.