Mohammad Kaif’s Son Kabir Unimpressed With his Father as he Watches Reruns of India vs Pakistan World Cup Matches, Says ‘Hitting Akhtar Might Be Easy’ (Watch Video)

With the coronavirus hitting all over the globe the live sporting action has been brought to a halt. Even the Indian Premier League 2020 has been delayed and now with the paucity of live-action, Star Sports is showing the reruns of epic India vs Pakistan World Cup matches. As the Indians are confined to their homes, even the cricketers are watching the epic reruns. Now, former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif caught up with the reruns of India vs Pakistan and was left unimpressed with his father as he went on to explain why it feels easy to hit Shoaib Akhtar. India vs Pakistan All World Cup Matches on Star Sports Channels, Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time For The IND vs PAK Cricket WC Clashes on Star Sports 1 TV Channel

Kaif’s son Kabir went onto say since Akhtar had pace in his bowling it was quite easy to hit him. The former Indian cricketer posted the tweet about the same and even tagged the Rawalpindi Express. Shoaib Akhtar was quick enough to reply and wrote back saying, “He will get all the answers for pace.” The Rawalpindi Express also suggested that Kabir should play against his son Mikael Ali Akhtar and the Indian cricketer readily accepted the challenge. However, Kaif also took a hilarious dig at Akhtar and said that Kabir would have an upper hand as he would have a better fielder playing by his side. Check out the hilarious banter below:

Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? 😊 He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love. https://t.co/cW9NTQAUe0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2020

Kaif’s response

Done 👍🏻@shoaib100mph Match between two juniors while you and I help out as fielders. And in that case Kabir starts with a big advantage since he'll have the better of the two fielders on his side 😜 Love to Mikael. Stay safe. 🤗 https://t.co/MPqGTz3O56 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2020

Star Sports has been showing all the epic World Cup battles between India and Pakistan. The Indian team has met Pakistan seven times in the World Cup and has beaten the Green Army on all the occasions.