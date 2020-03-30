India vs Pakistan All World Cup Matches on Star Sports Channels, Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time For The IND vs PAK Cricket WC Clashes on Star Sports 1 TV Channel

India vs Pakistan in 2011 ICC CWC (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the sporting world coming to a standstill and several competitions being either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Star Sports is turning back the clock for its cricket fans. The channel is planning to broadcast all the classic World Cup matches between India and Pakistan on the grandest stage. The first match to be telecasted is the ball-by-ball action of the IND vs PAK 2011 Cricket WC semi-final clash on March 30, 2020 (Monday) from 02:00 pm IST onwards on Star Sports 1. India vs Pakistan Relived! Fans Can Watch Nail-Biting IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup Encounters on Star Sports 1 Amid Lockdown.

Star Sports announced on Sunday (March 29) of their plan to telecast entire matches between India and Pakistan in World Cup’s starting with the 2011 semi-final, which India won by a 29-run margin thanks to a batting master class by ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar and disciplined bowling performance. Star Sports will Bring to Fans 50 of the Greatest IPL Games from March 29.

The 2011 WC clash will be telecasted from 02:00 pm onwards on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 First channels. The rest of the series will start from April 4 from 11:00 am on the same channels where Star Sports will show a full replay of India’s win over Pakistan at the 1992 World Cup. This will be followed by ICC CWC 1996 clash on April 5 at the same time and channels.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in World Cups, the two teams have faced each other 12 times in the 50-over and the 20-over format with the Men in Blue, emerging victorious in 11 of them and one game ending in a no-result/draw.