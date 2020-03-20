'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' WhatsApp Chatbot Launched by Narendra Modi Government For COVID-19 Queries, Add 9013151515 To Your Contact List For Any Help

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 20: As the Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise, the Modi Government has launched a helpdesk on the messaging platform- WhatsApp. The government has created WhatsApp chatbot for queries related to COVID-19. National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) said that the WhatsApp Chatbot is called "MyGov Corona Helpdesk." WhatsApp helpdesk number is 9013151515. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

After saving the number, when you ping it with Hi. The chatbot greets you with "Namaste! This is the Government of India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Helpdesk to create awareness and help you and your family stay safe. For any emergency - Helpline: 011-23978046 | Toll-Free 1075 Email: ncov2019@gov.in." 'Janata Curfew' Announced by PM Narendra Modi Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Imposed on Sunday From 7 am to 9 pm.

NPPA Tweet:

The Government has created WhatsApp Chatbot on Corona. It is called MyGov Corona Helpdesk. Just save on WhatsApp 9013151515 and you will get automated response on queries related to Corona. — NPPA~India🇮🇳 (@nppa_india) March 20, 2020

It is followed by another message which gives you options like "What is Coronavirus and what are its symptoms?, How does Coronavirus spread?, Where to get help? among others. The user just needs to type option A, B, C, D, E, F to know the information.

The initiative comes at a time when the internet is flooded with misinformation related to the novel Coronavirus. Is India Going Into a Complete Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to take precautionary measures to defeat COVID-19. He also appealed to observe "Janata Curfew" on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, to contain the virus. Meanwhile, the total active coronavirus cases in India are 149, according to the Ministry of Health.