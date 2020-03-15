Coronavirus Scare: Is India Going Into a Complete Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Citizens wearing masks to prevent coronavirus spread | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 15: The coronavirus pandemic is accompanied by a spree of fake news around the world. With India also not being immune to the perils of social media, a spree of rumours have gone viral. The miscreants, with an apparent intent to drive citizens into a state of panic, are spreading a fake audio clip on messaging application WhatsApp. As per the clip, the nation would go into a lockdown mode in the forthcoming days.

The audio clip scares the listeners, as they are told to stock up food grains and load all essential items in their houses. The rumour mongers claim that grocery shops would go empty in the next few days and supplies of all major products would be hit due to the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus in Maharashtra: One More Tests Positive in Pune Taking Toll of COVID-19 Cases in City to 16.

A fact check has revealed that the audio clip is aimed at spreading fake news. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has issued no such warning of food shortage in the upcoming days. To check the spread of such messages, the Press Information Bureau - the government's media arm - released a statement calling them untrue.

"There is an audio clip being shared on WhatsApp that claims India will go into a lockdown. The assertions made in the audio clip is fake and pure scaremongering. Please do not forward it," said the Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check.

#PIBFactCheck There is an audio clip being shared on WhatsApp that claims India will go into a lockdown. The assertions made in the audio clip is fake and pure scaremongering. Please do not forward it.#HelpUstoHelpU pic.twitter.com/64cmjXyNmq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2020

Indian Army sources: Fake audios being circulated in social media platforms to create panic. Citizens should exercise due diligence & follow guidelines given by Ministry of Health & listen to advice of doctors. Let us fight #COVID19 together. Say No to Panic say Yes to Precaution pic.twitter.com/Qz0Our7hue — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

"Fake audios being circulated in social media platforms to create panic. Citizens should exercise due diligence and follow guidelines given by Ministry of Health and listen to advice of doctors. Let us fight COVID-19 together. 'Say No to Panic, say Yes to Precaution'," Indian Army sources told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message on social media earlier this week, warned against being driven into a state of frenzy. "Say No to Panic say Yes to Precaution," Modi had reiterated, adding that the citizens should not remain in a state of alarm, but only be vigilant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.