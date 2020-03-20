A wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Pune was shut on Friday due to the coronavirus scare. Maharashtra: Wholesale fruits and vegetable market in #Pune's Gultekdi closed, due to #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/z1bQuYrY9m— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020 The number of coronavirus cases rose to 195 in India on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. The Bangladesh government will deploy army personnel to help combat the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 17 with one death. The Asian DeveloÂ­pment Bank (ADB) and the World Bank have committed to providing $588 million to Pakistan for its emergency response to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi, March 20: China has reported zero new domestic infections of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, for the second consecutive day on Friday. However, in Europe, coronavirus cases continue to rise. Over 1,00,000 people across Europe have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Italy remains the worst-affected European country with as many as 3,405 deaths. Subsequently, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here. Travel Bans Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: MEA Tells Indians Abroad to 'Stay Put Where You Are, Restrictions Are Temporary'.

In India, there are 149 active cases of coronavirus. With one more death reported from Punjab, India's death toll due to coronavirus has reached four. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation and urged citizens to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. The Prime Minister further urged people above the age of 60 to avoid going out in the coming weeks, adding that every citizen must follow instructions issued by the government.

In Iran, the coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday. "Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran," Kianush Jahanpur tweeted. Iran is among the countries that have been severely hit by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.