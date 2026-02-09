New Delhi, February 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 by February 12. Following the conclusion of the January exams, which saw over 13 lakh aspirants appearing for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning), the evaluation process has reached its final stages. Candidates will be able to access their digital scorecards through the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth.

Release Date and Time Expectations

While the NTA has officially earmarked February 12 as the deadline for the Session 1 results, trends from previous years suggest that the scores could be released anytime on or before this date. Typically, the NTA announces results during the late evening or midnight hours. The final answer key, which serves as the basis for the results, is expected to be published just hours before or simultaneously with the result link. Any questions dropped during the provisional answer key challenge window will result in bonus marks for eligible candidates, as per NTA policy. JEE Main Result 2026 Date: When Will NTA Declare Session 1 Scores?.

How to Check and Download Scorecards

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official NTA JEE website: jeemain.nta.ac.in. Click on the link titled "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard Download." Enter your unique Application Number and Date of Birth or Password. Enter the security CAPTCHA as displayed on the screen. Click 'Submit' to view the scorecard, then download and print the PDF for future admission and counseling rounds.

Calculating Raw Scores and Percentiles

The JEE Main result does not display raw marks but uses a Normalization Process to calculate NTA Percentile Scores. This ensures that candidates are not disadvantaged by varying difficulty levels across different shifts.

To calculate a probable raw score before the result, students can use the provisional answer key:

Correct Answer: +4 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark

Unanswered: 0 marks

The final NTA score represents the percentage of candidates who scored equal to or less than a particular student in that specific session.

How to Use the JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

The JEE Main scorecard is a critical document for the engineering admission process in India. Once downloaded, candidates can use it in the following ways:

JEE Advanced Eligibility: The scorecard indicates if a candidate has met the cutoff to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JoSAA/CSAB Counseling: Candidates will require the scorecard for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counseling processes to secure seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

State-Level Admissions: Many state governments and private universities use JEE Main scores for their respective engineering entrance cycles.

B.Arch/B.Planning Admissions: For those who appeared for Paper 2, the scorecard is used for admission to architecture and planning courses nationwide. JEE Mains 2026 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Know How To Download Provisional Key.

Next Steps: Session 2 and Final Rankings

The Session 1 result will provide a percentile but will not include the All India Rank (AIR). The final AIR and category-wise ranks will only be announced after the completion of the Session 2 exams in April. The NTA will consider the "best of two" scores for candidates who choose to appear in both sessions. Registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is currently active and will remain open until February 25, 2026. Students looking to improve their percentile are encouraged to apply within this window.

As the countdown to the Session 1 results begins, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and monitor the official NTA portal for the final answer key. While the immediate focus remains on individual percentiles, students should view these results as a benchmark for their Session 2 preparations. With the registration window for the April session closing soon, the coming weeks will be pivotal for aspirants aiming to secure a spot in India’s premier engineering institutions.

