The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link the PAN card with Aadhaar. According to the government advisory, if the two identification cards are not linked before March 31, 2023, the PAN card will become inoperative. Individuals will be restricted from filing the income-tax return or accessing PAN-related services failing to link Aadhaar and PAN card by 31 March, 2023. Here’s how to link PAN card with Aadhaar number. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Tutorial: Here's How to Link Permanent Account Number With UIDAI.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking:

Attention Taxpayers! PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline is approaching! Please do link PAN & Aadhaar before 31.03.2023 to avoid consequences. Refer to FAQ regarding procedure to link PAN with Aadhaar: https://t.co/ybqXCAmZcV pic.twitter.com/zyFXtdmnQ2 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 9, 2023

