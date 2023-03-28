The Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar Card to a PAN card from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023. The users on Tuesday, March 28, faced problems while trying to link the two documents. PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Know How to Link Aadhaar Number With PAN Card As Deadline Nears.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)