Mumbai, October 25: On Tuesday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) of India released the ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022. It must be noted that the admit card has been released for the Final and Intermediate courses exams. Candidates who are appearing for the Final and Intermediate courses examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Candidates must remember that the final examinations will be held from November 1 to November 16. On the other hand, the Intermediate examinations will be conducted from November 2 to November 17. Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Inspector Posts At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the "ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 Final or Intermediate" link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your ICAI CA November Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the ICAI has said that it will conduct mock test paper series for CA Foundation Exam 2022. Candidates must note that the mock test papers will be held for foundation students appearing for December 2022 exams. The papers series will begin from November 1. Here's the link to download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022.

