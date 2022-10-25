Delhi, October 25: The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for filling up several Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts. The application process will commence from October 25 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 23. Interested candidates can apply online at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 79 Assistant Accountant Posts, Apply Online at upenergy.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 28 years old.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Pass in the senior secondary certificate (10+2) examination with physics, chemistry and biology as subjects from a recognized board or equivalent. DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professors Posts at Shivaji College on colrec.uod.ac.in, Check Details Here

Diploma in pharmacy from any institution of or recognized by the central or state government.

Registered as a pharmacist under the pharmacy Act 1948.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

The eligible and interested candidates need to apply online through ITBP website. Candidates are advised to fill the online application form after reading the instructions carefully and should provide genuine and functional e-mail ID and mobile number at the time of filling online application form.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For male candidates from the UR, OBC, and EWS categories, the application fee is Rs. 100. Candidates under the SC/ST/Female/Ex-Serviceman categories are not required to pay the fee. Pay scale will be as per level-5 in the pay matrix.

