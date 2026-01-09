Bhopal, January 9: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released its annual examination calendar for 2026, outlining a busy recruitment year for government job aspirants. The comprehensive schedule, published on the official portal at esb.mp.gov.in, includes tentative dates for 21 major examinations, including high-stakes recruitment for Sub-Inspectors, Police Constables, and various Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET). With exams spanning from January to December 2026, the board aims to fill thousands of vacancies across technical, non-technical, and healthcare sectors.
Key Recruitment Drives and Timelines Under MPESB Exam Calendar 2026
The 2026 cycle kicked off early this month, with the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. This is followed closely by several "Group" category exams aimed at filling administrative and support roles. SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: Staff Selection Commission Announces Examination Schedule for CGL, CHSL and Other Major Exams; Check Full Timetable Here.
Notably, the Police Constable Recruitment Test, one of the state's largest employment drives, is tentatively slated for October 2026. This staggered approach is designed to manage the high volume of applicants and ensure a smoother administrative process for computer-based testing.
MPESB Exam Timetable 2026
The following table summarises the tentative schedule as per the latest board announcement:
|S. No
|Examination Name
|Type
|Tentative Exam Date
|1
|Sub-Inspector Recruitment – 2025
|Recruitment
|From Jan 16, 2026
|2
|Group-02 Sub-Group-03 Combined Recruitment
|Recruitment
|From Jan 23, 2026
|3
|Group-01 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment
|Recruitment
|Feb 10, 2026
|4
|ITI Training Officer Selection Test
|Recruitment
|Feb 18, 2026
|5
|Group-05 Staff Nurse Combined Exam
|Recruitment
|February 2026
|6
|Forest Guard, Jail Prahari & Assistant Jail Supt.
|Recruitment
|March 2026
|7
|Hospital Assistant Class-IV Recruitment
|Recruitment
|March 2026
|8
|Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Recruitment
|Recruitment
|April 2026
|9
|Group-03 Sub-Engineer Combined Exam
|Recruitment
|April 2026
|10
|Animal Husbandry & Dairy Tech Diploma (ADDET)
|Entrance
|May 2026
|11
|ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST)
|Entrance
|May 2026
|12
|Pre-Nursing (PNST) & GNMTST
|Entrance
|June 2026
|13
|B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam
|Entrance
|June 2026
|14
|Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)
|Entrance
|June 2026
|15
|Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Middle School)
|Eligibility
|July 2026
|16
|Primary Teacher Eligibility Test
|Eligibility
|August 2026
|17
|Group-02 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment
|Recruitment
|September 2026
|18
|Group-04 (Assistant Gr-3 & Equivalent)
|Recruitment
|September 2026
|19
|Group-01 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment
|Recruitment
|October 2026
|20
|Group-02 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment
|Recruitment
|October 2026
|21
|Police Constable Recruitment Test
|Recruitment
|October 2026
Teacher Eligibility and Entrance Tests
Education sector aspirants have several key dates to note. The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Middle School) is scheduled for July 2026, while the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test is expected to take place in August 2026. These tests are essential for those seeking teaching positions in government-run schools across Madhya Pradesh. SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.
Additionally, the board has carved out a window for professional entrance exams. The Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) and various Nursing selection tests (PNST/GNMTST) are scheduled for June 2026, catering to students seeking admission to specialised diploma and degree courses.
Steps To Download the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) website at esb.mp.gov.in.
- Select Your Language: On the landing page, choose your preferred language - either English or Hindi.
- Navigate to the Exam Schedule: Once on the homepage, look for the sidebar or navigation menu (labelled "For Candidates" in the Hindi version). Click on the link titled "Exam Schedule".
- Access the 2026 Calendar: A new page will open showing various years. Click on the link for "Exam Schedule 2026".
- View and Download: The calendar will open directly as a PDF in your browser. You can view the tentative dates for all 21 exams.
Preparing for MPESB Exam Calendar 2026
MPESB has emphasised that all dates provided in the calendar are tentative and subject to change based on administrative requirements. Formal notifications for each exam, including detailed eligibility criteria, vacancy counts, and application deadlines, will be released individually a few weeks before the respective start dates.
Aspirants are advised to keep their documentation ready and regularly check the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in for updates. Early preparation is highly recommended, as the competition for these state-level positions remains significant.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).