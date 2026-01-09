Bhopal, January 9: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released its annual examination calendar for 2026, outlining a busy recruitment year for government job aspirants. The comprehensive schedule, published on the official portal at esb.mp.gov.in, includes tentative dates for 21 major examinations, including high-stakes recruitment for Sub-Inspectors, Police Constables, and various Teacher Eligibility Tests (TET). With exams spanning from January to December 2026, the board aims to fill thousands of vacancies across technical, non-technical, and healthcare sectors.

Key Recruitment Drives and Timelines Under MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

The 2026 cycle kicked off early this month, with the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. This is followed closely by several "Group" category exams aimed at filling administrative and support roles. SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: Staff Selection Commission Announces Examination Schedule for CGL, CHSL and Other Major Exams; Check Full Timetable Here.

Notably, the Police Constable Recruitment Test, one of the state's largest employment drives, is tentatively slated for October 2026. This staggered approach is designed to manage the high volume of applicants and ensure a smoother administrative process for computer-based testing.

MPESB Exam Timetable 2026

The following table summarises the tentative schedule as per the latest board announcement:

S. No Examination Name Type Tentative Exam Date 1 Sub-Inspector Recruitment – 2025 Recruitment From Jan 16, 2026 2 Group-02 Sub-Group-03 Combined Recruitment Recruitment From Jan 23, 2026 3 Group-01 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Recruitment Feb 10, 2026 4 ITI Training Officer Selection Test Recruitment Feb 18, 2026 5 Group-05 Staff Nurse Combined Exam Recruitment February 2026 6 Forest Guard, Jail Prahari & Assistant Jail Supt. Recruitment March 2026 7 Hospital Assistant Class-IV Recruitment Recruitment March 2026 8 Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Recruitment Recruitment April 2026 9 Group-03 Sub-Engineer Combined Exam Recruitment April 2026 10 Animal Husbandry & Dairy Tech Diploma (ADDET) Entrance May 2026 11 ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST) Entrance May 2026 12 Pre-Nursing (PNST) & GNMTST Entrance June 2026 13 B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam Entrance June 2026 14 Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) Entrance June 2026 15 Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Middle School) Eligibility July 2026 16 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test Eligibility August 2026 17 Group-02 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Recruitment September 2026 18 Group-04 (Assistant Gr-3 & Equivalent) Recruitment September 2026 19 Group-01 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment Recruitment October 2026 20 Group-02 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment Recruitment October 2026 21 Police Constable Recruitment Test Recruitment October 2026

Teacher Eligibility and Entrance Tests

Education sector aspirants have several key dates to note. The Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (Middle School) is scheduled for July 2026, while the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test is expected to take place in August 2026. These tests are essential for those seeking teaching positions in government-run schools across Madhya Pradesh. SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.

Additionally, the board has carved out a window for professional entrance exams. The Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) and various Nursing selection tests (PNST/GNMTST) are scheduled for June 2026, catering to students seeking admission to specialised diploma and degree courses.

Steps To Download the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Go to the official Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) website at esb.mp.gov.in. Select Your Language: On the landing page, choose your preferred language - either English or Hindi.

On the landing page, choose your preferred language - either English or Hindi. Navigate to the Exam Schedule: Once on the homepage, look for the sidebar or navigation menu (labelled "For Candidates" in the Hindi version). Click on the link titled "Exam Schedule".

Once on the homepage, look for the sidebar or navigation menu (labelled "For Candidates" in the Hindi version). Click on the link titled "Exam Schedule". Access the 2026 Calendar: A new page will open showing various years. Click on the link for "Exam Schedule 2026".

A new page will open showing various years. Click on the link for "Exam Schedule 2026". View and Download: The calendar will open directly as a PDF in your browser. You can view the tentative dates for all 21 exams.

Preparing for MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

MPESB has emphasised that all dates provided in the calendar are tentative and subject to change based on administrative requirements. Formal notifications for each exam, including detailed eligibility criteria, vacancy counts, and application deadlines, will be released individually a few weeks before the respective start dates.

Aspirants are advised to keep their documentation ready and regularly check the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in for updates. Early preparation is highly recommended, as the competition for these state-level positions remains significant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (esb.mp.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).