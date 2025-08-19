Mumbai, August 19: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, among others, will be declared soon. Those taking part in the speculative lottery of today, August 19, can check the winning numbers and live result chart of Shillong Teer by visiting portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery enthusiasts can also view the winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds—Round 1 and Round 2. They are played from Monday to Saturday and observe a holiday on Sunday. Organised by Meghalaya's Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game are completed. Did you know the Shillong Teer lottery is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya? Shillong Teer Result Today, August 18, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 19, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Continuing to grow in popularity, Shillong Teer games draw people from nearby areas and other Northeast states. Shillong Teer lottery players can check the results of all Teer games on the following websites: meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of Tuesday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed here. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

An archery-type competition, the Shillong Teer lottery consists of eight games: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games require participants to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Post this, the Shillong lottery demands local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The last two digits of all the arrows hitting the targets are chosen as winning numbers.

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture and continue to display a blend of skills and traditions. The eight Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering rewards to lottery participants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).