Mumbai, August 18: Shillong Teer Result of today, August 18 (Monday) of games such as Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared soon. Participants can check winning numbers and live result chart at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer games are conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer players can also view the results and winning numbers of Round 1 and 2 games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below.

The results of all Teer games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai- will be announced after each Teer game is completed. Played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Stay tuned as LatestLY will keep updating Teer game results as and when they are declared. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 16, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Taking part in Shillong Teer games but not sure where to check its results and winning numbers, don't worry as we have got you covered. Lottery players can visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Upon visiting any of the above portals, Teer game participants can click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for August 18" link to check the Round 1 and Round 2 results of all Teer games. They can also check the Shillong Teer result chart below to learn about the outcome of today's Teer games.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

As the name suggests, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery competition played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. Shillong Teer requires lottery players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. After this, the speculative lottery proceeds to the next stage, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. It must be noted that only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer displays a blend of skills and traditions. The Shillong Teer lottery is legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya.

