Mumbai, November 15: As archers take their positions at the Polo Ground in Shillong, players across Meghalaya are eagerly awaiting the latest Shillong Teer Results for Saturday, November 15, 2025. The popular archery-based lottery includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, all organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants place bets on numbers from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target.

The winning numbers are announced in two rounds, and excitement builds as players track their predictions. For live updates, enthusiasts can check the official Shillong Teer result online today. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Today’s Shillong Teer Result Chart for Saturday, November 15, 2025, is now available, providing the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 across all variants. Players can view the results on platforms such as shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Shillong Teer, a traditional game combining skill and chance, continues to attract crowds eager to see if their predictions match the winning numbers. Whether it’s Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, today’s results promise the usual thrill and suspense. Stay updated with the live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart online now.

Shillong Teer Result on November 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can easily check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today’s outcome, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 15, 2025" on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These sites provide live updates of the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart for both rounds and verify their predictions. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 14, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

The Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, featuring 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, with the winning numbers determined by these final two digits. The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, at venues like the Polo Ground in Shillong, Khanapara, and Jowai.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring regulated play. The combination of skill, tradition, and chance has made Shillong Teer one of Meghalaya’s most popular and culturally significant lottery games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).