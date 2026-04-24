The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to conduct the high-stakes Shillong Teer archery draw today, Friday, April 24. Held at the historic Polo Ground, the results of all Teer games will be released soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Shillong Teer players can also scroll down to check the results and the winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

A traditional lottery which is unique to Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer remains one of the most popular legal betting games in Northeast India, blending cultural heritage with modern gaming. Did you know the results of Shillong Teer games are determined based on the number of arrows that hit a target? Shillong Teer lottery is played from Monday to Saturday, in Round 1 and Round 2, with Sunday being a holiday. Stay tuned to know the results and winning numbers of today's Shillong Teer games. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 23, 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 24, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

In case you're wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer results of today, April 24, then don't worry, as we have got you covered. Shillong Teer players can visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check the results of today's Teer games. Lottery participants can also find the winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 24, provided below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 76

Second Round - 47

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 27

Second Round - 26

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The Shillong Teer lottery is not a typical lucky draw; it is based on the precision of 50 skilled archers. In the first round, archers shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, up to 20. Participants place bets on any number between 00 and 99. If the total number of arrows that hit the target ends in the digits a player has selected, they win. For example, if 1,245 arrows hit the target in the first round, the winning number is 45. The Shillong Teer game is fully regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it legal within the state. The eight Teer games are - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).