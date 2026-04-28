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News INDIA Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Prime Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi Granted Bail by Shillong Court A court in Meghalaya has rejected the bail plea of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the high-profile murder of her husband, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The court cited the gravity of the crime and the strength of the evidence presented in a massive 700-page chargesheet as grounds for keeping her in judicial custody. Read in

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In a significant development in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, has been granted bail by a court in Shillong. The case, which drew nationwide attention following the killing of an Indore-based businessman during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, continues to remain under legal scrutiny as proceedings move forward. According to recent reports, the Shillong court allowed Sonam Raghuvanshi’s bail plea, marking a notable shift after her earlier applications had been rejected during the investigation phase.

Details regarding the conditions attached to the bail have not been fully disclosed, but the decision comes as the case progresses through the judicial system, as reported by Dainik Jagran. Sonam Raghuvanshi Confesses to Her Role in Killing of Husband Raja Raghuvanshi During Their Honeymoon in Meghalaya: Report.

Background of the Murder Case

The case dates back to May 2025, when Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon shortly after their wedding. The couple went missing on May 23, triggering a large-scale search operation.

Raja’s body was later recovered from a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji), and the case was subsequently treated as a suspected homicide. Investigators later alleged that Sonam orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers, a claim that led to her arrest in June 2025 after she was traced in Uttar Pradesh. Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Hired Killers To Get Rid of Her Husband, One of the Accused Attended Raja Raghuvanshi’s Funeral; Shocking Details Emerge.

Investigation and Allegations

Police investigations indicated that the murder may have been premeditated, with evidence including witness accounts, digital records, and recovered items forming part of the case. Authorities also alleged the involvement of multiple co-accused, including individuals reportedly linked to Sonam. Several arrests were made as part of the probe, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to handle the case.

Legal Proceedings Continue

Despite the bail granted to the main accused, the trial and investigation-related proceedings are ongoing. Courts are expected to continue hearing evidence and examining the role of all accused individuals in the case. Legal experts note that bail does not imply innocence, and the final outcome will depend on the evidence presented during trial.

Public Attention and Impact

The case has remained in public focus due to its nature and the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime during a honeymoon trip. It has also prompted discussions around criminal investigations involving inter-state coordination and high-profile cases.

The granting of bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi marks a new phase in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. While the decision alters her custodial status, the legal process is far from complete, with further hearings expected to determine the outcome of the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).